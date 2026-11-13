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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Can’t wait for violence to end: Farooq bats for Indo-Pak talks

Can’t wait for violence to end: Farooq bats for Indo-Pak talks

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Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 01:45 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah. File
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National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday called for dialogue between India and Pakistan to resolve all outstanding disputes, asserting that waiting for the guns to fall silent before initiating talks would be too late. He also reiterated that Kashmir was and would always remain an integral part of India.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Abdullah said he had consistently urged Pakistan to abandon terrorism and take the path of dialogue, maintaining that neither bullets nor military confrontation could resolve political disputes.

Responding to a question on the BJP’s stand that talks and bullets could not go together, he said it would be too late if “we waited for the guns to fall silent”.

Reacting to the terror-related incidents in Kulgam and Kishtwar districts, Abdullah said those harbouring ambitions of taking Kashmir must abandon such notions, and that terrorism would never succeed in achieving its objectives.

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He also cautioned that terrorism was still alive in J&K and a strategy should be formulated to end it once and for all. “These incidents are a reminder to those who claim that terrorism has ended. I want to remind them that terrorism still persists and a strategy must be formed to end it. We don’t know where the next attack may take place,” he said.

Calling for the revival of SAARC, Abdullah said regional countries must come together, resolve their differences and work towards collective progress, citing the European Union as an example of former adversaries building a common future through cooperation.

“India is the largest country in the region and (former PM) Indira Gandhi had shown the way for India to maintain cordial and sympathetic relations with neighbouring countries. We must revive SAARC so that all of us can sit together, resolve our disputes and work towards progress and development," he said.

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