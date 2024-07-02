Capable of dealing with terror: ADGP

PTI

Jammu, July 1

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain, on Monday said the three new criminal laws introduced in the country are fully capable of dealing with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of ‘Thana Diwas’ function, the ADGP said the two important things of the new criminal laws were justice in place of punishment and security, which means the new laws would not only punish the guilty but also provide justice to victims.

“These (justice and security) are two important aspects of the criminal justice system and both have been paid adequate attention,” he said.

Asked about the effectiveness of the new laws in the fight against terrorism, Jain said the laws were capable enough to fight the menace of terrorism, to record evidence and to take action against those supporting terror.

“The police have become more competent to deal with organised crime and its functioning has become more transparent. The forfeiting of property (of the criminals) will strengthen the police to deal with it,” he added.

The ADGP said the zero FIR concept and complaint disposal within 15 days would add accountability, adding the victim needs to be informed about the status of his/ her complaint, which would bring more transparency.

