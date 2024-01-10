Capacity-building course for police officials in Doda

Our Correspondent

jammu: Doda Senior Superintendent Police Abdul Qayoom on Tuesday inaugurated a one-week capacity building course for investigating officers at District Police Lines.

The aim of organising the refresher course is to sharpen the professional skill of officials in the field of investigation, techniques and professional acumen of participants with regard to recent amendments in the law and procedure to be followed from the registration of FIR to final production of challan.

“The course is being attended by 50 officials selected from various police units. The lectures will be imparted by supervisory officers, prosecuting officers and retired police personnel,” an official said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Doda #Jammu