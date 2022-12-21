Car plunges into Chenab, three of family feared dead

PTI

Doda, December 20

Three members of a family were feared drowned after their car skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday, the police said.

The accident occurred at 5.30 am on the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway in Gadsu near Pul Doda, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said Manjeet Singh, his wife Soniya Singh and daughter Sukhwinder, residents of Bhadarwah, were travelling in the vehicle.