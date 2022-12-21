Car plunges into Chenab, three of family feared dead

Doda, December 20
Three members of a family were feared drowned after their car skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday, the police said.
The accident occurred at 5.30 am on the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway in Gadsu near Pul Doda, they said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said Manjeet Singh, his wife Soniya Singh and daughter Sukhwinder, residents of Bhadarwah, were travelling in the vehicle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples
Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer varia...
Cold wave grips north India; 3 killed, 40 injured in fog-related accidents in UP, Haryana
Flight operations unaffected in national capital; possibilit...
Kharge's 'dog' remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha
Congess president said while Congress stood for the country ...
Ferozepur distillery protest: 8 policemen injured in clash with members of farmer unions; HC tells protesters to end 'illegal' stir
Villagers under banner of Sanjha Morcha Zira demanding the p...
Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms
Netizens have flooded comments section with messages hailing...