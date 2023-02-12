Car showroom demolished in Jammu amid tight security

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 11

Continuing its anti-encroachment drive in Jammu, the district administration demolished a car showroom built on an encroached piece of land in Bathindi area amid heightened security arrangements on Saturday.

Tight security was ensured keeping in mind the last week’s stone-pelting incident that took place while demolishing a showroom.

Acting on the order of Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, demolition teams reached the spot in Malik Market in Bathindi early in the morning along with police and paramilitary forces. Security forces had blocked most of the internal roads leading to that site to stop any untoward incident.

Several security personnel were seen in Bathindi and adjoining Channi-Himmat, Sunjuwan and Narwal bypass area. There were reports that miscreants might try to disrupt the drive.

At least three JCBs with drilling machines and other equipment for demolition reached the area early morning when most of the shops were closed. Local residents came out of their houses after the process to raze the structure was started.

While demolishing a showroom last week, local residents had hurled stones towards the JCB as well as policemen. A few cops had sustained minor injuries. Some people, including AAP members, were arrested later.

Action against the encroachers has been going on since the January 9 order of the administration, directing the deputy commissioners to retrieve the state land, including the kahcharai land and that granted under the Roshni Act.