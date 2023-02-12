Car showroom demolished in Jammu amid tight security

Jammu, February 11
Continuing its anti-encroachment drive in Jammu, the district administration demolished a car showroom built on an encroached piece of land in Bathindi area amid heightened security arrangements on Saturday.
Tight security was ensured keeping in mind the last week’s stone-pelting incident that took place while demolishing a showroom.
Acting on the order of Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, demolition teams reached the spot in Malik Market in Bathindi early in the morning along with police and paramilitary forces. Security forces had blocked most of the internal roads leading to that site to stop any untoward incident.
Several security personnel were seen in Bathindi and adjoining Channi-Himmat, Sunjuwan and Narwal bypass area. There were reports that miscreants might try to disrupt the drive.
At least three JCBs with drilling machines and other equipment for demolition reached the area early morning when most of the shops were closed. Local residents came out of their houses after the process to raze the structure was started.
While demolishing a showroom last week, local residents had hurled stones towards the JCB as well as policemen. A few cops had sustained minor injuries. Some people, including AAP members, were arrested later.
Action against the encroachers has been going on since the January 9 order of the administration, directing the deputy commissioners to retrieve the state land, including the kahcharai land and that granted under the Roshni Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...