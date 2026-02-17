Casual staff, daily wagers demand regularisation, take out march in Srinagar

A large number of daily wagers and contractual employees took out a protest march here on Monday to demand regularisation of their services in the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The protesters marched from Nawa-i-Subah complex to TRC crossing, raising slogans in support of their demand for regularisation of their services in the government. The employees, who had gathered under the banner of Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), were carrying placards which read ‘nothing short of regularisation in service will be acceptable’.

The protesting employees said the Omar Abdullah government should “wake up” and fulfil the promises made to them. The EJAC had organised a similar protest here on February 12.

There are more than 60,000 employees who have been working as daily wagers in J&K for many years.