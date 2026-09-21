CAT Jammu among top performing Benches in case disposal: Jitendra

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Jammu Bench has emerged as one of the country’s best-performing benches in terms of disposal of service cases, surpassing expectations in delivering speedy justice.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the new office-cum-court complex of the CAT Jammu Bench at Bahu Plaza in the presence of CAT Chairman Justice RK Morey and other members.

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He said the high rate of case disposal by the CAT Benches in Jammu and Srinagar reflects the Tribunal’s growing capacity to provide accessible and timely justice in service matters.

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Dr Singh said the Tribunal serves three key objectives: speedy disposal of service-related disputes, affordable justice for government employees and reduction of the burden on constitutional courts.

“CAT provides for a nominal fee of Rs 50 for filing an Original Application, while no fee is charged for miscellaneous applications, review applications and contempt petitions,” he said.

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Highlighting the Tribunal’s overall performance, the Minister said that since its inception and up to June 30, 2026, CAT had received 10,01,177 cases across the country, of which 9,32,723 had been disposed of, resulting in a disposal rate of about 93.16 per cent.

Dr Singh said the experience of the Jammu and Srinagar Benches was particularly significant because of the large number of service matters transferred from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir High Court, in addition to fresh cases instituted before the Tribunal.

According to the Minister, 20,984 cases were transferred from the High Court, while 20,405 fresh cases were filed before the two benches up to June 30 this year. Of these, 18,392 transferred cases and 13,952 fresh cases have already been disposed of, bringing the total number of cases handled to 41,389 with minimal pendency.

“These figures demonstrate that the Jammu and Srinagar Benches have not only taken forward the transferred cases but have also effectively dealt with a substantial volume of fresh service matters,” he said.

Dr Singh said the Jammu Bench, which initially functioned with a single Division Bench, was later strengthened with an additional Division Bench to meet the increasing workload and ensure quicker redressal of employees’ grievances. It currently has two Judicial Members and two Administrative Members.

The Minister also highlighted the low rate of appeals from CAT Jammu decisions to the High Court, noting that only about 8 per cent of cases had been challenged.

He said the low proportion of appeals was significant in the context of CAT’s core objective of delivering speedy justice in service matters. While the appellate mechanism remains important, repeated litigation can add another layer to the process and delay resolution, he observed.

Dr Singh appreciated the support and cooperation extended by the legal fraternity in Jammu and acknowledged the assistance provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Government in establishing the new facility.