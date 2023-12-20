CAT warns officials of contempt proceedings

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 19

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has instructed Jammu and Kashmir’s Commissioner Secretary of Health and Medical Education (H&ME) and the Director of Health Services in Kashmir to expeditiously enforce the judgment regarding the release of wages for multi-task workers (MTWs).

The CAT warned of potential contempt proceedings if the orders are not adhered to within three weeks.

The Bench, comprising MS Latif, Member (J), and Prasant Kumar, Member (A), delivered the directive and emphasised that failure to comply within the stipulated period might result in contempt proceedings under Section 17 of the Administrative Tribunal Act of 1985, in conjunction with the Contempt of Court, CAT Rules, 1992.

While acknowledging the Director of Health Service Kashmir’s assurance of compliance, the bench granted a lenient view by allowing three weeks for the directives to be implemented. The specified timeframe pertains to the judgment issued by the CAT on December 28, 2022, along with the High Court’s orders on June 12, 2023, and November 1, 2023.

It made it clear that the Director of Health Service Kashmir and J&K’s Commissioner Secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department would have to appear before the court if the orders were not executed within the provided timeframe.

The tribunal reiterated its commitment to ensuring compliance with its judgment and High Court orders, emphasising that court directives should be followed gracefully. It asserted that willful disobedience of court orders, regardless of one’s status, must be dealt with sternly as no one is above the law.

The CAT’s directions stemmed from a contempt plea filed by the petitioners, highlighting the non-implementation of the tribunal’s judgment by the H&ME Department.

