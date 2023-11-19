Caught drunk on duty, school teacher suspended

PTI

Jammu, November 18

A primary school teacher in Reasi district was suspended after a video showing him in an inebriated state while on duty surfaced online. A video of highly intoxicated Dalair Singh, the teacher on duty at a school in Dharidhar village of Chassana, had gone viral on social media.

Taking serious note of the video, the chief education officer of Reasi ordered Singh’s immediate suspension and also ordered an inquiry into his conduct, the official said.

Pending inquiry into his conduct, Singh is placed under suspension with immediate effect in connection with a viral video, an official quoting the order said. The suspended teacher is directed to report to the DC office in Reasi for further duties, he added.

