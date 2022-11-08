CBI arrests 4 more in SI recruitment scam

New Delhi, November 7
The CBI on Monday said it had arrested four persons, including a J&K assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a CRPF constable, in connection with sub-inspectors’(SI) recruitment scam in the UT.
Officials in the agency said the four arrested men included ASI Ashok Kumar, CRPF constable Surender Singh and two others—Pradeep Kumar, packing in-charge at the printing press where papers were printed, and one Bajinder Singh.
The accused were called in Jammu for questioning and they were subsequently arrested and produced before a special court, the officials said.
The CBI probe revealed that Rs 20-30 lakh were allegedly paid by some aspirants to get a copy of the question paper before the exam. “The agency has so far arrested 13 persons, including two police constables, a CRPF official, an ex-constable of the CRPF, a J&K government teacher, a BSF commandant and an ASI,” the CBI said in a statement.
Pradeep Kumar, who was working at an Okhla-based printing press as packing in-charge, had allegedly stolen the question paper at the time of packing. He sold it to Rewari-based Yatin Yadav, who has already been arrested.
According to the CBI, it was Yadav who contacted the other touts based in J&K for soliciting candidates for the sale of the leaked question paper, the CBI alleged, while adding that the candidates were transported from Jammu to Karnal a day before the examination in vehicles arranged by ASI Ashok Kumar.
In Karnal, Bajinder Singh was alleged to have arranged a hotel where candidates were handed over the leaked question paper.
CRPF constable Surender Singh allegedly provided the leaked question paper to certain candidates, the officials further alleged.
Aspirants paid Rs 20-30 lakh
- The CBI probe shows that a few aspirants paid Rs 20-30 lakh to get a copy of the question paper before the exam.
- Among the 13 arrested are two police constables, an ASI, a CRPF official, a CRPF ex-constable and a teacher.
Printing press staffer stole paper
- Pradeep Kumar, employee of a printing press, had allegedly stolen the question paper and sold it to one Yatin Yadav.
- CBI says Yadav contacted touts in J&K and candidates were taken to Karnal a day before the examination.
