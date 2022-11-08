CBI arrests 4 more in SI recruitment scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 7

The CBI on Monday said it had arrested four persons, including a J&K assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a CRPF constable, in connection with sub-inspectors’(SI) recruitment scam in the UT.

Officials in the agency said the four arrested men included ASI Ashok Kumar, CRPF constable Surender Singh and two others—Pradeep Kumar, packing in-charge at the printing press where papers were printed, and one Bajinder Singh.

The accused were called in Jammu for questioning and they were subsequently arrested and produced before a special court, the officials said.

The CBI probe revealed that Rs 20-30 lakh were allegedly paid by some aspirants to get a copy of the question paper before the exam. “The agency has so far arrested 13 persons, including two police constables, a CRPF official, an ex-constable of the CRPF, a J&K government teacher, a BSF commandant and an ASI,” the CBI said in a statement.

Pradeep Kumar, who was working at an Okhla-based printing press as packing in-charge, had allegedly stolen the question paper at the time of packing. He sold it to Rewari-based Yatin Yadav, who has already been arrested.

According to the CBI, it was Yadav who contacted the other touts based in J&K for soliciting candidates for the sale of the leaked question paper, the CBI alleged, while adding that the candidates were transported from Jammu to Karnal a day before the examination in vehicles arranged by ASI Ashok Kumar.

In Karnal, Bajinder Singh was alleged to have arranged a hotel where candidates were handed over the leaked question paper.

CRPF constable Surender Singh allegedly provided the leaked question paper to certain candidates, the officials further alleged.

