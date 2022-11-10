CBI arrests 7 more people in connection with J-K Police SI recruitment scam

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

The CBI has arrested seven more people, including some police personnel, in connection with the alleged manipulation of recruitment process for sub-inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said Thursday.

They said the arrests were made after these suspects were questioned in Jammu, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted searches on Tuesday at seven locations in Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari and Karnal in connection with the recruitment scam.

The CBI took over the investigation into the case on August 3 on a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government.

It had arrested 13 persons in connection with the case earlier.

The case pertains to the leak of question paper for the examination through which 1,200 posts of sub-inspectors were to be filled by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board.