CBI arrests 7 more people in connection with J-K Police SI recruitment scam

New Delhi, November 10
The CBI has arrested seven more people, including some police personnel, in connection with the alleged manipulation of recruitment process for sub-inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said Thursday.
They said the arrests were made after these suspects were questioned in Jammu, they said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted searches on Tuesday at seven locations in Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari and Karnal in connection with the recruitment scam.
The CBI took over the investigation into the case on August 3 on a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government.
It had arrested 13 persons in connection with the case earlier.
The case pertains to the leak of question paper for the examination through which 1,200 posts of sub-inspectors were to be filled by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...