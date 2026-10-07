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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / CBI arrests fireman in J&K for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

CBI arrests fireman in J&K for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

Had demanded bribe for processing a no-objection certificate for a hotel in Katra

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:57 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Fireman posted with the Fire and Emergency Services Department, Udhampur, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe for processing a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a hotel in Katra.

Nitish Singh Jamwal, posted in the office of Assistant Director, Fire and Emergency Services, Udhampur, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant, a CBI spokesperson said.

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He said the CBI registered the instant case against the accused based on a complaint, wherein it was alleged that the accused fireman initially demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant for processing and issuance of the Fire and Emergency Services NOC for his hotel at Katra.

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After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 15,000 from the complainant, leading to his arrest, the spokesman said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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