CBI arrests J&K Chief Horticulture Officer for Rs 10 lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

Srinagar/New Delhi, April 8

The CBI has arrested a Chief Horticulture Officer in Jammu and Kashmir while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to resolve departmental issues, including a favourable posting and promotion of a junior colleague, officials said.

The role of a senior officer in the Jammu and Kashmir administration was also under the scanner of the CBI, they said. The shocking demand of a bribe by a senior officer to be considered for posting and promotion prompted an official to approach the CBI with a complaint, they said.

Following a preliminary verification of the complaint, the CBI sleuths laid a trap and arrested Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) Sarabjit Singh and middleman Gohar Ahmed Dar red-handed during an alleged bribe exchange, officials said.

“Searches were conducted on the premises of both the arrested accused and the premises of the Special Secretary (Horticulture). During the searches, Rs 3.5 lakh and other documents, including those related to movable and immovable property, were recovered,” they said.