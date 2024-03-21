CBI chargesheets 15 in arms licence scam

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 20

The CBI on Wednesday filed two chargesheets against 15 accused in the CBI court of Srinagar in connection with an ongoing investigation of a case related to issuance of large number of fire arms licences in J&K to ineligible persons in violation of rules during the period 2012-2016.

The case was registered by the CBI in 2018 on the request of the then state government and further notification of DoPT, Govt of India. The matter pertains to issuance of a large number of arms licence to ineligible persons without due process during the period 2012 to 2016.

“One of the chargesheets was filed against 10 accused, including the then District Magistrate, Kupwara, four gun house dealers and middlemen while another chargesheet was filed against the then ADM, Kupwara, and four others including gun house dealers and middlemen,” an official said.

“In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, the gun house dealers lured the defence personnel posted at faraway places in the country and got their arms licence issued from Kupwara district in an illegal manner, despite those personnel neither being resident of the state nor posted in the district, without police verification. Alleged illegal gratification per licence was taken...,,” the official said.

