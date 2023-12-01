CBI files chargesheet against ex-special secy, 2 others in bribery case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 30

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against a former Special Secretary of the J&K government, Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) and a private person in a bribery case.

A case was registered on April 6 against the then Jammu CHO and an unknown person after the complainant alleged that the CHO demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to resolve his departmental issues, including promotion.

An official said during a trap, the CHO and a private person, who is a middleman, were arrested while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs10 lakh from the complainant allegedly on behalf of Special Secretary, Agriculture & Production Department, J&K government.

Searches were also conducted at the premises of both the accused and at the residence of the said Special Secretary, which led to recovery of nearly Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and other documents related to property.

It was also alleged that official information pertaining to transfer of complainant was being passed on by the Special Secretary to the middleman who further passed on the same to Jammu CHO. It was further alleged that the Special Secretary initiated the proposal for transfer of the complainant and allegedly recommended his name initially for CHO Doda and later for CHO Rajouri in gross disregard of the recommendation of inquiry officer according to which, the complainant could not be posted to any sensitive post.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Jammu