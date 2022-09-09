CBI probe sought into Prof's suicide

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 8

Many organisations working for the rights of Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes today demanded that an inquiry by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be conducted in the suicide of an associate professor of University of Jammu who was facing sexual harassment charges.

Prof Chander Shekhar of psychology department, who was accused of sexual harassment, on Wednesday died by suicide by hanging himself in his office. The associate professor was placed under suspension after the inquiry by CASH after recording the statements of students and scholars of the department.