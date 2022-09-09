CBI probe sought into Prof's suicide

Jammu, September 8
Many organisations working for the rights of Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes today demanded that an inquiry by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be conducted in the suicide of an associate professor of University of Jammu who was facing sexual harassment charges.
Prof Chander Shekhar of psychology department, who was accused of sexual harassment, on Wednesday died by suicide by hanging himself in his office. The associate professor was placed under suspension after the inquiry by CASH after recording the statements of students and scholars of the department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men
The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...