CBI probe will clear everything: Manoj Sinha on graft claims of former J&K Governor Malik

Jammu, March 25
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha today said that a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would make everything clear in regard to former Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik’s allegations of being offered bribe to clear files.
Sinha, while addressing mediapersons, said as the CBI had been given consent to probe the allegations, “things will be clear in the coming days”.
Satyapal Malik had last year stated that he was offered Rs 300 crore bribe to clear two files. He had alleged that Rs 150 crore were offered to clear each file but he turned down the offer and reported the matter to the Prime Minister.
“There were reports in the media where I read about the allegations made by Satyapal Malik. The CBI is the premier investigation agency of the country and after its probe, the facts will be out in the open,” Sinha stated.
The LG said when a person of Malik’s stature says something, it needs to be investigated so that the truth can come out.
Meanwhile, he also informed that the government was committed to rehabilitating migrant Kashmiri Pandits.
