CBSE exam preparation assessed in Leh district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 12

Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve chaired a meeting to assess the preparations for the upcoming CBSE examinations. The Chief Education Officer provided an overview of the arrangements made for the winter coaching of students in classes 10th and 12th. He outlined plans to establish 23 teaching centres catering to 1045 students across the region.

The DC emphasised the significance of introducing CBSE in government schools in Ladakh, acknowledging the potential challenges students may face during this transition. He highlighted the winter coaching initiative as a pre-emptive measure to provide guidance before the pre-board examinations. The DC directed all Zone Education Officers to ensure the success of this programme.

In a stern directive, he instructed all faculty members of the education department to shoulder their responsibilities diligently. He warned of strict action, including suspension, for any lapses, emphasising the critical nature of this initiative for the future of the students.

During the meeting, the Chief Education Officer appealed to the DC for essential facilities such as ration, drinking water, and solar water heaters at residential hostels. The DC promptly instructed the CEO to submit a list of requirements at the earliest. Further, CEO informed that the process would commence on December 25 with the 2nd pre-board exams, and the winter coaching itself would start from January 1, 2024. He instructed all the officials to ensure a seamless transition to CBSE in Ladakh’s government schools.

