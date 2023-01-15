CCTVs, tenant verification must in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 14

Doda District Magistrate Vishesh Paul Mahajan, in an order issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, has asked the shopkeepers and the owners of other business establishments to install CCTV cameras, keeping in view the security situation. People have also been directed to get their tenants and domestic helpers verified.

“The owners of all the establishments, shops, dhabas, restaurants, hotels, garages, scrap dealers along the highway, in and around the main markets of the towns and other important roads within the jurisdiction of Doda district have been directed to install CCTV cameras on their premises within 15 days,” an official spokesperson said.