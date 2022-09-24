Celebrations across Jammu to mark Maharaja’s birth anniversary

Jammu, September 23
Jammu residents, especially social and political organisations, celebrated the 127th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of J&K, on Friday. The government had recently announced holiday on his birth anniversary.
Youths took out rallies in different parts of Jammu that also led to traffic jams. Traffic policemen were deployed to prohibit the movement of vehicles towards Tawi bridge where the main event was organised at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh by the Yuva Rajput Sabha, which had led the agitation for the declaration of holiday.
Political parties also took the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the locals to force the government to announce the public holiday.
“Holiday on Maharaja’s birth anniversary is a victory of the J&K people,” said the Dogra ruler’s grandson, Vikramaditya.
Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said Maharaja Hari Singh brought a sea of changes in J&K. “His well-organised public administration system, people-friendly policies, promotion of free and compulsory education for all, developmental and infrastructural works, etc., were milestones in J&K’s development,” he said.
Congress’ J&K working president Raman Bhalla congratulated the people, terming it a hard-earned holiday by the Dogras.”
Bhalla criticised the BJP for trying to take political mileage of the struggle of youth and said Maharaja is respected by all.
At the Tawi bridge, BJP workers led by party’s UT president Ravinder Raina danced to the tunes of drum beats. “This is the victory of the people. We congratulate the people of J&K, particularly Yuva Rajputs, for their fight,” Raina said.
Former minister and BJP’s Union Territory vice-president Surjeet Singh Slathia said the best tribute to the Dogra ruler would be to uphold the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country by foiling the elements inimical to peace and tranquility.
