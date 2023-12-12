Celebrations in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 11

After the Supreme Court’s verdict, various groups erupted into celebrations across the Jammu division. Workers of the Dogra Front distributed sweets in Jammu city while beating drums, marking their elation. Dogra Front chief Ashok Gupta said, “The verdict is an opportunity for the people of J&K to move forward towards a progressive and educated life.” Arun Gupta, president, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries, has said that the SC calling for early restoration of statehood along with holding Assembly polls is appreciable.

J&K National Panthers Party said the now-scrapped Article 370 had been misused by Kashmir-based parties who “tried to project J&K as a country within a country”. Senior party leader Vilakshan Singh said everyone should accept the decision and should contribute towards the growth and prosperity of J&K.

