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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Census 2027: J&K officials discuss training, logistics

Census 2027: J&K officials discuss training, logistics

Detailed presentation on the population enumeration process, methodology, timelines and the responsibilities of various stakeholders

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Census officials address a press conference in Jammu on Thursday.
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A one-day Union Territory-level conference to review preparations for the population enumeration phase of Census 2027, excluding snow-bound areas, was held in Jammu on Thursday.The conference was co-chaired by Chief Principal Census Officer and Director Census Operations, J&K and Ladakh, Amit Sharma, and Secretary, Planning Department, Mohd Owais Ahmed. It was organised by the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department in collaboration with the Directorate of Census Operations, J&K and Ladakh.

Senior officers from various departments, including Revenue, Finance, Housing and Urban Development, School Education, Higher Education, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, participated in the conference. Representatives of the Divisional Commissioners’ offices of Jammu and Kashmir also attended the event.

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Director General (Planning) and Nodal Officer for Census 2027, Madan Gopal Sharma, was among those who led the deliberations.

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During the conference, Amit Sharma gave a detailed presentation on the population enumeration process, methodology, timelines and the responsibilities of various stakeholders involved in Census 2027.

Participants discussed preparedness for the enumeration phase, coordination mechanisms at the UT and district levels, and training and logistical requirements to ensure smooth conduct of the exercise. Officers posted outside Srinagar attended the conference through video conferencing.

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Concluding the meeting, the co-chairs emphasised the need for close coordination among all departments to ensure the timely and efficient conduct of Census 2027 across the Union Territory.

It was also decided that teams from the Census Directorate and the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department would undertake random field visits in the coming weeks to review training programmes and preparatory arrangements.

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