Census 2027: Ladakh becomes 1st in India to complete population enumeration

The Directorate of Census Operations of J&K and Ladakh has completed population enumeration in the snow-bound areas of the two Union Territories.

With the enumeration now concluded, the remaining population enumeration in the non-snow-bound areas of J-K is scheduled for February 2027. Ladakh has become the first UT in the country to complete population enumeration for Census 2027 and stands outside the February 2027 enumeration schedule.

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Amit Sharma, Chief Principal Census Officer (CPCO) and Director, Census Operations (DCO), J-K and Ladakh, termed the completion of population enumeration in the snow-bound areas an important operational milestone for Census 2027.

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The exercise covered 5,292 Enumeration Blocks (EBs)—4,597 in J-K and 695 in Ladakh—across the designated snow-bound areas, requiring extensive preparation, specialised field arrangements and close coordination with district administrations and special charges. Special charges are areas under the control of security forces where public access is restricted.

While addressing the media in Jammu, Amit Sharma said the Directorate would now focus on the prescribed post-enumeration processes for the completed areas while simultaneously ensuring that preparations for the February exercise in the remaining areas of J-K remain on schedule.

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The snow-bound population enumeration was preceded by self-enumeration from August 17 to 31, 2026, followed by field operations from September 1 to 30, 2026. In Ladakh, the entire UT was covered during the September exercise, with 695 EBs completed—367 in Leh and 328 in Kargil.

In J-K, the snow-bound operation covered 16 districts and 95 charges. Doda recorded the highest number of completed EBs at 798, followed by Kishtwar with 602, Ramban with 418, Anantnag with 377 and Baramulla with 359. Reasi recorded 345 completed EBs and Udhampur 313. Kishtwar district was declared fully snow-bound and has thus become the first district in the country to complete population enumeration for Census 2027.

Sharma appreciated the coordinated efforts of the district administrations, Census functionaries, special charges, enumerators and supervisors, as well as the cooperation extended by residents. He observed that the completion of the exercise across difficult and remote terrain demonstrated the preparedness of the census machinery and the effectiveness of the field-level arrangements put in place for areas where geography and climatic conditions require a separate enumeration schedule.

“The exercise also received close attention from the senior leadership of the Census organisation. Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, undertook a visit to J-K in August and his maiden visit to Ladakh during September to personally review the implementation and progress of population enumeration in the snow-bound areas. Sunil Kumar, Additional Registrar General, visited J&K during the preparatory phase in August. Both senior officers expressed satisfaction with the progress of preparations, training and field operations,” Amit Sharma said.

An important component of the exercise was enumeration in special charges. Population enumeration was completed in 125 special charges of defence and CAPFs in the snow-bound areas of J-K and 47 special charges in Ladakh. Dedicated arrangements were made for these locations, with paper schedules used for enumeration and operational doubts and queries being resolved in real time. The concerned forces extended full support and supervision, while digitisation of the collected data is currently in progress.

The snow-bound operation was supported by substantial logistical and financial arrangements, with approximately Rs 49.2 crore released to the respective districts for IT infrastructure, contingency, honorarium and training allowances.