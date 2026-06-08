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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Census ’27 operations reviewed in Bandipora

Census ’27 operations reviewed in Bandipora

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 11:55 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Chief Principal Census Officer (CPCO)-cum-Director Census Operations (DCO), J&K and Ladakh, Amit Sharma, along with Principal Census Officer (Deputy Commissioner) Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib on Sunday chaired a comprehensive review meeting regarding implementation of Census 2027 operations in Bandipora.

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The meeting was attended by Joint Director Census Arun Kumar, Assistant Director Census Vijay Kumar, District Prabhari Census Officer Ankit Kumar Gupta, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Bandipora (District Nodal Officer Census 2027), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (Sub-Divisional Census Officers), District Information Officer Bandipora, Charge Officers, District Coordinator Census Bandipora, Master Trainers, Field Trainers, Supervisors and Enumerators associated with Census operations.

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At the outset, officers briefed the CPCO on the implementation of Census 2027 operations in the district and the arrangements which have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the ongoing House Listing Operations. Speaking on the occasion, Amit Sharma laid emphasis on the historical and national significance of Census 2027, stating that the entire future planning and policy framework of the country would be based on the data generated through the Census exercise.

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