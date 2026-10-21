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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Centre approves operationalisation of first medical college in Ladakh from 2027-28

Centre approves operationalisation of first medical college in Ladakh from 2027-28

Paves the way for phased recruitment against 103 sanctioned regular posts

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved the operationalisation of Ladakh’s first Government Medical College in Leh from the academic year 2027-28, paving the way for phased recruitment against 103 sanctioned regular posts.

Officials said the approval followed the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who had sought a one-time relaxation in the infrastructure-related requirements to enable preparatory recruitment for the proposed medical college.

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The development marks a significant step towards fulfilling the long-standing aspiration of the people of Ladakh for access to quality medical education within the Union Territory.

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The medical college is expected to expand opportunities for students aspiring to pursue medical education, strengthen clinical training facilities and contribute to the long-term development of healthcare services in Ladakh, a spokesman said.

On July 13, 2026, the Lieutenant Governor wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, seeking a one-time relaxation from the condition requiring nearly 80 per cent completion of infrastructure before recruitment of faculty and support staff could begin.

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The intervention was aimed at ensuring that preparatory recruitment could commence in time for the proposed start of academic activities while construction of the dedicated infrastructure continued.

Taking cognisance of the request and the urgency involved, the ministry agreed to the proposal, allowing recruitment against the 103 sanctioned posts to be undertaken in a staggered manner from the 2027-28 academic year onwards, based on the academic requirements identified by the UT Administration, officials said.

The administration will ensure that the posts are filled on a regular basis in accordance with the approved Recruitment Rules. The college will shift to its dedicated infrastructure once the proposed facilities are completed.

Saxena thanked Union Health Minister JP Nadda for the approval, describing the operationalisation of the medical college as an important milestone for Ladakh and the fulfilment of a long-standing public aspiration.

As an interim arrangement, two newly constructed buildings have been identified to serve as the academic block and students’ hostel, the spokesman said.

The existing 200-bedded Sonam Norboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital, supported by around 60 experienced doctors, will provide the clinical training required for the first batch of MBBS students.

The interim facilities will be used temporarily in accordance with the conditions stipulated by the Department of Expenditure until the dedicated infrastructure is completed, the spokesman added.

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