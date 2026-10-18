Centre approves Rs 475 crore PM-SETU package for J&K ITIs

The Union Government has approved Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) worth Rs 475.41 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme to modernise key Industrial Training Institute (ITI) clusters across Jammu and Kashmir.

PM-SETU is a flagship scheme of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship aimed at modernising ITIs and aligning vocational education with the requirements of modern industry.

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary for approving the investment, according to an official statement.

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Under the initiative, the Jammu ITI cluster, comprising ITI Jammu as the hub and ITIs at RS Pura, Nowshera, Samba and Kathua as spokes, will receive an investment of Rs 240 crore.

Similarly, the Srinagar ITI cluster, with ITI Srinagar as the hub and ITIs at Ganderbal, Kangan, Budgam and Charar-i-Sharief as spokes, will be upgraded with an investment of Rs 235.41 crore.

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The initiative will adopt a hub-and-spoke model to modernise training infrastructure, introduce contemporary courses and align vocational education with evolving industry requirements and domestic and global skill demands.

Omar said the project would strengthen industry partnerships, promote outcome-based training and equip the youth of Jammu and Kashmir with industry-ready skills, thereby improving employability and livelihood opportunities.

He added that the investment would help transform ITIs into modern skill development centres capable of responding to changing economic needs and emerging employment trends.