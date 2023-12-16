J&K: Centre approves water supply schemes for 54K households

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 15

The Central Government has approved new 102 water supply schemes worth Rs 476.71 crore for coverage of additional 54,752 rural households in the UT under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). Those houses will be covered for which the provision for functional household tap connections had not been planned at the start of the mission.

According to a Jal Shakti spokesperson, J&K has achieved 75% coverage of tap water connections, thereby entering into the 'high achievers' category at the national level.

About 3,300 schemes have been planned under the Jal Jeevan Mission at an estimated cost of Rs 12,975 crore which are at different stages of execution.

The identification of these households was done during various public outreach programmes, like Back to Village, Block Divas, JJM Fortnight, gram sabhas and JJM awareness camps conducted by the department. “With the approval of 102 new schemes, it shall be ensured that no household is left without a tap connection within its premises,” an official spokesperson said.

Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti, has impressed upon engineers to expedite the execution of these schemes to meet the agreed timelines for completion of the mission. He further emphasised upon the field functionaries to maintain highest degree of transparency, accountability and accessibility to the general public for effective implementation of the mission.

It may be recalled that like other states and UTs of the country, Jal Jeevan Mission is being implemented in J&K with the involvement of various stakeholders, like Central Government’s Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Jal Shakti Department, J&K, district administrations and the local communities. Pani samitis (water committees) representing local communities are playing a very critical role in the implementation of the mission by partnering with the department in planning, implementation and monitoring of the activities. “As on date, J&K has achieved more than 75% coverage of tapwater connections, thereby entering into the ‘high achievers’ category at the national level. The FHTCs being provided are reported on the IMIS portal of JJM with Aadhar linkage of the beneficiaries,” the spokesperson said.

So far, about 3,300 schemes have been planned under the Jal Jeevan Mission at an estimated cost of Rs 12,975 crore which are at different stages of execution. The contracts of more than 98% works under these schemes have been awarded through e-tendering in a transparent manner and out of which around 87% works have been started on ground. The UT has already covered more than 1,000 villages, among which are some of the remotest areas like Batlan, Taraiyan and Chanbra villages in Kupwara’s Tangdhar subdivision located near the LoC.

