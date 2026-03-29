Centre assures no shortage of essential supplies, says Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the Union government has assured there is no shortage of essential supplies and that availability will be maintained.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an important meeting on Friday, attended by chief ministers from across the country, except those from five poll-bound states.

Advertisement

He said a detailed presentation was made by the Cabinet Secretary outlining the current situation and challenges, particularly in relation to the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Advertisement

“In the presentation, we were briefed on the prevailing situation and the difficulties being faced. We were also informed about the distribution of fuel and essential supplies. On behalf of the Cabinet Secretary and the Government of India, we have been assured that there is no shortage of anything,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he wanted to convey this assurance to the public. “There has been increased demand, with people rushing to procure gas cylinders. We monitor the supply position on a daily basis,” he said, adding that there is no shortage of essential commodities, including LPG, diesel, petrol and kerosene.

Advertisement

He further said that the Government of India has assured uninterrupted supply going forward.

He noted that soon after the escalation in West Asia, a cap was imposed on commercial LPG usage. “We were permitted to distribute 100 per cent supply for domestic use. For commercial usage, an initial ceiling of 20 per cent was imposed, which has now been increased to 70 per cent,” he said, expressing hope that shortages would be avoided.

Referring to the meeting, he added that the Prime Minister recalled how the country united during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He repeatedly spoke about ‘Team India’—how the nation came together to fight COVID-19. Similarly, the country must unite to face the present challenges,” he said.