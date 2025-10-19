The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited representatives from Ladakh, including members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), for discussions on October 22 to deliberate on the demands for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule and statehood for the Union Territory.

A sub-committee comprising six Ladakh leaders—three each from Leh and Kargil—along with the Member of Parliament from Ladakh, has been invited for the talks.

The invitation comes two days after the MHA announced a judicial probe into the September 24 violence in which four people were killed in Leh district when security forces opened fire on demonstrators.

Leh Apex Body co-chairman and a member of the sub-committee Cherring Dorjay Lakruk confirmed to The Tribune that the group has been called to New Delhi for discussions focused on the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.

“We will also discuss the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and 25 others who were detained after the September 24 protests in Leh,” said Lakruk.

He added that following discussions within the sub-committee, the leaders will meet with the high-powered committee of the MHA for further deliberations on Ladakh.

The Ladakh leadership has consistently put forward four key demands: inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, grant of statehood, establishment of a dedicated Public Service Commission for Ladakh and two parliamentary seats (currently the UT has only one).