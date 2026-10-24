Centre claims external hand whenever it is in crisis: Farooq

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, on Friday targeted the Centre and alleged that the it always claims a foreign hand whenever it is in a crisis.

Abdullah was talking in the backdrop of the recent protest demonstrations in Delhi.

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Abdullah, while talking to the media, said that the Centre should name the country that is interfering in the internal affairs of India.

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“Whenever the government in Delhi is in danger, they see a foreign hand. They do not see their own. Who is doing it? If they say foreign (hand) is doing it, then name who is doing it. Which country is trying to do this? Tell us. They don’t have that name at all. Just a foreign hand. A foreign hand in everything,” Abdullah said.

Responding to a question about the Middle East crisis, Abdullah said the time has come for the war to be stopped.

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“This is Trump’s favour, bringing destruction to the world. When will he come to his senses? The whole world is suffering from hardships. Look at inflation, the poor will suffer everywhere. The time has come for Trump to stop this war, and it is a matter of justice that Iran has the right to protect itself. Enough is enough; this is not a time of war now,” Farooq Abdullah said.