Centre committed to transforming Ladakh border areas: Gupta

The Centre is giving utmost priority to the development of border areas in Ladakh for preservation of its cultural heritage and strengthening of India’s strategic frontiers, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Thursday.

Advertisement

“The Government of India is giving utmost priority to the development of border areas, the preservation of Ladakh’s cultural heritage, and the strengthening of India’s strategic frontiers,” Gupta said after the inauguration of the Darchik Cultural Centre here.

Advertisement

The Darchik Cultural Centre is a landmark facility established under the Army’s ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ initiative.

Advertisement

The cultural centre is not just an infrastructure project, but a symbol of India’s commitment to protecting and promoting the unique heritage of the Dard Aryan community, Gupta said.

The L-G emphasised that the initiative reflects the Centre’s broader vision of empowering border populations, strengthening grassroots cultural identity and creating sustainable opportunities for local youth.

Advertisement

He said under the guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the morale and operational readiness of armed forces have been strengthened, enabling them to serve with exceptional confidence even in difficult terrain.

This stability, he said, has directly contributed to the peaceful environment required for developmental projects such as the Darchik Cultural Centre to flourish.

Gupta also praised the Army for their steady support toward community welfare, alongside maintaining security in the culturally rich and strategically sensitive region. Earlier, the L-G virtually launched the new community radio stations of Pratap Pur and Tyakshi at Darchik village, boosting local voice and connectivity.