Centre completing projects abandoned by Congress: Minister

Jammu, March 22
Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency on Friday said the Congress had abandoned the Mantalai project and it was the BJP-led Central Government which revived it to set up a state-of-the-art wellness-cum-meditation centre.
The minister added that it was only after PM Narendra Modi took over that the project was revived. “We will fulfil all those tasks which remained had unfinished by the UPA government,” he said.
