Centre failed to secure lives in Kashmir: Congress

PTI

Jammu, June 10

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre for its “failure” to secure the lives of innocent people in Kashmir from targeted killings, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik today demanded adequate security measures for the safety of minorities in the Valley. She also expressed concern over the prevailing atmosphere of religious tension in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in the country under the present BJP regime.

“The BJP government at the Centre has failed to secure the life and property of innocent people who have been victim of targeted killings for quite some time, leading to an atmosphere of panic among the common people, especially minorities,” Yagnik said while talking to mediapersons here.

As a result of terror, they are seeking migration and transfer in Jammu for the first time after 1990, the AICC leader said.

“It is unfortunate that this kind of situation has emerged in Kashmir when BJP has been claiming near-complete normalcy in Kashmir,” she added.