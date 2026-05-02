The Centre led public exposition of sacred holy relics of Lord Buddha, presented at Leh's Jivetsal for public display since Friday, are drawing large crowds.

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Locals, children and elderly alike, defied chilly winds in Leh to gather at the Jivetsal venue where Lord Buddha's holy Piparahwa relics have been displayed for locals to pray.

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The exposition would later move to Zanskar and Dharma Centre in Leh before returning to Delhi on May 15.

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The relics came to Leh for display from May 2 in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

The relics have been repatriated to India after a century. India retrieved the relics from Hong Kong where these were going up for auction.