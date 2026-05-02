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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Centre-led public exposition of Lord Buddha's sacred relics drawing hordes in Ladakh

Centre-led public exposition of Lord Buddha's sacred relics drawing hordes in Ladakh

Locals, children and elderly alike, defied chilly winds in Leh to gather at the Jivetsal venue where Lord Buddha's holy Piparahwa relics have been displayed for locals to pray

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:56 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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The Centre led public exposition of sacred holy relics of Lord Buddha, presented at Leh's Jivetsal for public display since Friday, are drawing large crowds.

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Locals, children and elderly alike, defied chilly winds in Leh to gather at the Jivetsal venue where Lord Buddha's holy Piparahwa relics have been displayed for locals to pray.

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The exposition would later move to Zanskar and Dharma Centre in Leh before returning to Delhi on May 15.

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The relics came to Leh for display from May 2 in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah.

The relics have been repatriated to India after a century. India retrieved the relics from Hong Kong where these were going up for auction.

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