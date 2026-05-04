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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Centre, NC govt trying to erase J&K's identity by targeting Islamic institutions: Mehbooba Mufti

Centre, NC govt trying to erase J&K's identity by targeting Islamic institutions: Mehbooba Mufti

Said decision to remove Urdu requirement for appointments in revenue dept part of the plan

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:48 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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Mehbooba Mufti, president, PDP.
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PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed the BJP dispensation at the Centre and National Conference government were trying to erase Jammu and Kashmir's unique identity by targetting Islamic institutions and religious symbols in the Union territory.
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"First they shut down the Madinatul Uloom, where students were taught Arabic and religious studies. Now, they have gone after Sirajul Uloom which was imparting both religious and worldly education. The BJP at the Centre and the NC government here, driven by some agenda, are closing these institutions. This is an attack on our identity," Mufti told reporters after attending a workers' convention in Ganderbal district.

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She alleged the decision to remove Urdu proficiency as a requirement for appointments in revenue department also seemed to be part of the plan to dilute the distinct identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Asked about Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statement that Urdu has not been removed from the revenue department recruitment requirement, the PDP chief said the head of the government is lying.

"There is an order of 2009 which made knowledge of Urdu mandatory for recruitment in revenue department. Then, there is the 2026 order issued by revenue department headed by Omar Abdullah which says only being a graduate is necessary. There is no mention of Urdu. If Omar sahib chooses to lie, what can I do!" she said.

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The former chief minister said while there were limited employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir, mining was a source of livelihood for many locals.

"Now, these contracts are also given to outsiders. What will the local youth do? People have to sell valuables to buy a job, this has been a practice of the National Conference government," she alleged.

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