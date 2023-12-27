Centre notifies implementation of J&K Reservation (Amendment) Act

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

The Centre on Tuesday notified the implementation of provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023, which amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. The Act provides reservation in jobs and admission in professional institutions to members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other socially and educationally backward classes.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued the notification that declared December 26, 2023 (Tuesday) as the date on which the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023, shall come into force.

The decision comes just days after the Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, during the recently concluded winter session. The MHA took the decision to exercise the powers conferred by subsection 2 of Section 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Act. “The Central Government hereby appoints the 26th day of December, 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir