Centre reaches out to Ladakh leaders as Leh Apex Body set to launch hunger strike on Nov 14

With the Leh Apex Body (LAB) set to intensify its agitation by launching a hunger strike on Saturday, the Centre is learnt to have initiated back-channel communication with Ladakh’s leadership, assuring it of a meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) in December and expediting the report of the judicial commission probing last September’s violence.

The LAB, one of the two Ladakh-based organisations engaged in talks with the Centre over the region’s demands, began its protest in Leh earlier this week. Among its key demands is the deferment of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, scheduled for December 4, a move that has triggered opposition among sections of the region’s leadership over the timing of the polls during the winter season.

LAB chairman Dorjey Lakruk confirmed to The Tribune that he had received calls from the Union Home Ministry, marking the first such communication since October 18, when a meeting between Ladakh leaders and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials was held in Leh.

According to sources, the Home Ministry conveyed to Lakruk that it would facilitate a meeting of the HPC on Ladakh between December 5 and 10. However, the deferment of the LAHDC elections remains a major point of contention between the Centre and the regional leadership.

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The last HPC meeting was held earlier this year, following which several meetings of its sub-committees have taken place.

Sources said the Home Ministry had also assured the Ladakh leadership that the judicial commission’s report into last September’s violence would be expedited. On the demand for postponement of the LAHDC polls, Lakruk was reportedly informed that the election schedule had been notified through a Presidential order and that any change would require time.

Lakruk, however, told the Centre that the leadership would not withdraw from its agitation and that the protest would be intensified from Saturday with the launch of a hunger strike in Leh.

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On Friday, the LAB held a meeting, followed by a subsequent interaction with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). It was decided to go ahead with the proposed hunger strike, sources said.

Lakruk said people in Ladakh were angry over the timing of the LAHDC elections and alleged that the administration’s decision could undermine the political aspirations of the region’s people.

“We feel that they (the administration) want to rig the elections by getting their own people elected… so that they can later say they are real representatives and we will talk with them,” he said.

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Tensions between Ladakh’s political leadership and the Union Territory Administration have been mounting, particularly after the announcement of the Hill Council elections during the winter months.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, however, has described the polls as a “watershed moment” for democracy in the Union Territory. He has maintained that weather conditions should not prevent people from exercising their voting rights, pointing out that schools in the region remain open until December 15.

With the LAB and KDA continuing to press their demands and the Centre yet to offer any assurance on postponement of the LAHDC elections, Saturday’s hunger strike is expected to mark a fresh phase in the ongoing agitation in Ladakh.