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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Centre's Bill proposes delimitation in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir too, reserves seats

Centre's Bill proposes delimitation in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir too, reserves seats

Simply put, the clause in the Bill allows the Election Commission to conduct delimitation of constituencies of J&K that are currently occupied by Pakistan, whenever they cease to be so occupied

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:44 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
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In line with the Centre's stance on Pakistan-occupied-J&K (PoJK) being an integral part of India, a provision in the proposed delimitation Bill that the government aims to bring in Parliament on April 16 says the Election Commission can facilitate delimitation of constituencies in the territory under the occupation of the neighbouring country.

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The draft Bill states: "Delimitation to be done in the legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir falling under the occupation of Pakistan, whenever the area ceases to be so occupied."

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Simply put, the clause in the Bill allows the Election Commission to conduct delimitation of constituencies of J&K that are currently occupied by Pakistan, whenever they cease to be so occupied.

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At the same time, a clause in the proposed Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026, which the Centre will also bring on April 16 to facilitate delimitation of seats in union territories for allowing reservation for women, says that until "the area of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the occupation of Pakistan ceases to be so occupied and the people in that area elect their representatives, 24 seats in the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall remain vacant and shall not be taken into account for reckoning the total membership of the Assembly".

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