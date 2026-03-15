Centre’s decision to revoke Wangchuk detention welcomed in Ladakh, J&K

Leaders in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday welcomed the Centre’s decision to revoke the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act.

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The Union government earlier in the day announced that Wangchuk’s detention would be revoked with immediate effect, nearly six months after he was arrested on September 26, 2025.

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In Ladakh, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — the two groups engaged in talks with the Centre — welcomed the decision.

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LAB co-chairman Cherring Dorjay Lakruk said the decision was a victory for the people of Ladakh. “We have been saying from day one that the allegations against him were not true, including the tag of anti-national. Today it has been proved that what we were saying was correct,” he said, adding that Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh now stand vindicated.

Lakruk added that the decision would give a boost to the movement of Ladakh’s people and that the struggle would continue.

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KDA leader Sajjad Kargili described the revocation of the NSA as a welcome move but said the struggle for Ladakh’s legitimate rights would continue. He also demanded the immediate release of two persons detained in connection with last year’s violence.

Ladakh MP Mohamad Hanifa welcomed the decision but said the government should accept the region’s demands for statehood and constitutional protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Tashi Gyalson, BJP leader and former Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh, said the step reflects the government’s positive intent to foster peace, stability and mutual understanding in Ladakh. He expressed hope that the decision would open avenues for safeguarding the interests and aspirations of the people of the region through dialogue and cooperation.

In Jammu and Kashmir, political leaders also welcomed the revocation of Wangchuk’s detention.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Wangchuk should never have been detained. “It was wrong to arrest him, and that too under the NSA,” he said, adding that it was good that he was now being released. Abdullah also said that the promises made to Ladakh should be fulfilled.

President of the Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti said the NSA should not have been invoked against Wangchuk. “He has contributed a lot to environmental causes. By keeping him in jail for such a long time was wrong,” she said.

The Awami Ittehad Party of jailed MP Engineer Rashid also welcomed the decision, describing it as a “compassionate step that reflects the importance of humanitarian considerations in governance.” The party said the case of Engineer Rashid, the jailed Member of Parliament from Baramulla, also deserves immediate attention.

All issues can be solved by dialogue: L-G

Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has welcomed the revocation of the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, calling it a positive step towards fostering an “environment of peace, harmony, stability and mutual trust” in the Ladakh region.

Saxena said all concerns and issues can be resolved through constructive dialogue and mutual understanding. However, he stressed that there is no place for agitation, bandhs or violence in Ladakh. “The path of cooperation and peaceful engagement should be followed to achieve lasting solutions,” he said.