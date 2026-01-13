Chadar trek route on Zanskar unsafe, hazardous: Recce report

A reconnaissance team sent by the Ladakh administration to assess the feasibility of the Chadar trek has reported that the Zanskar river is “unsafe and hazardous” as it remains largely unfrozen, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend the trek.

Based on the report, the administration has put the Chadar Trek on hold till January 20, after which another reconnaissance will be carried out to reassess conditions.

An order issued on Monday by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Ghulam Mohammad stated: “As per the report submitted by the recce team and the unfreezing of the Zanskar river, which has rendered the trekking route unsafe and hazardous, it is hereby notified for the information of tourists, tour operators, guides, porters and all other stakeholders that the Chadar Trek–2026 stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect till further review on January 20, 2026.”

The reconnaissance team was dispatched on January 10 following requests from tour operators seeking permission to commence the much-awaited winter trek, which attracts tourists and adventure enthusiasts from across the country.

“The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety, as the current condition of the Zanskar river poses a serious risk to human life. No trekking or allied adventure activities shall be permitted on the said route during the suspension period,” the order said.

The administration has also directed tour operators and local stakeholders not to organise, promote or facilitate any trekking activity during this period. Tourists and trekkers have been advised to strictly comply with the notice.