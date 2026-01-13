DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Chadar trek route on Zanskar unsafe, hazardous: Recce report

Chadar trek route on Zanskar unsafe, hazardous: Recce report

Administration has put the trek on hold till January 20

article_Author
Arjun Sharma
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The reconnaissance team was dispatched on January 10 following requests from tour operators. FILE
Advertisement

A reconnaissance team sent by the Ladakh administration to assess the feasibility of the Chadar trek has reported that the Zanskar river is “unsafe and hazardous” as it remains largely unfrozen, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend the trek.

Advertisement

Based on the report, the administration has put the Chadar Trek on hold till January 20, after which another reconnaissance will be carried out to reassess conditions.

Advertisement

An order issued on Monday by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Ghulam Mohammad stated: “As per the report submitted by the recce team and the unfreezing of the Zanskar river, which has rendered the trekking route unsafe and hazardous, it is hereby notified for the information of tourists, tour operators, guides, porters and all other stakeholders that the Chadar Trek–2026 stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect till further review on January 20, 2026.”

Advertisement

The reconnaissance team was dispatched on January 10 following requests from tour operators seeking permission to commence the much-awaited winter trek, which attracts tourists and adventure enthusiasts from across the country.

“The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety, as the current condition of the Zanskar river poses a serious risk to human life. No trekking or allied adventure activities shall be permitted on the said route during the suspension period,” the order said.

Advertisement

The administration has also directed tour operators and local stakeholders not to organise, promote or facilitate any trekking activity during this period. Tourists and trekkers have been advised to strictly comply with the notice.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts