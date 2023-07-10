Challenge to Article 370: Historic changes led to 'unprecedented development, progress, security and stability to the region', Centre tells Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 10

The Centre on Monday defended before the Supreme Court the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories, saying the historic changes made in August 2019 brought “unprecedented development, progress, security and stability to the region” which was often missing during the old Article 370 regime.

In an affidavit filed ahead of the July 11 hearing before a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on petitions challenging the Presidential Orders nullifying Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the Centre said it’s testament to the fact that Parliamentary wisdom was exercised prudently.

“Since 2019, the entire region has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity. …life has returned to normalcy in the region after over three decades of turmoil,” the affidavit read.

Terming the hosting of G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting at Srinagar in May as “a watershed event in the history of valley tourism”, the Centre said “the country proudly displayed its resolute commitment to the world that secessionist/terrorist region can be converted into a region where even international dignitaries can be invited and global events can be held.”

It said organised stone pelting incidents connected with terrorism-separatist agenda came down from 1767 in 2018 to zero in 2023 till date.

“In the year 2018, there were 52 incidents of organized Bandh/Hartal, which has come down to zero in the year 2023 till date. In addition, resolute anti-terror actions have resulted in dismantling of the terror eco-system which is reflected in a significant drop in terrorist recruitment from 199 in the year 2018 to 12 in the year 2023 till date,” it stated.

It said there was a 90.2% decline in net infiltration, 97.2% decrease in law and order events, 65.9% decline in security forces’ casualties and 42.5 per cent fall in terrorist-initiated incidents since the constitutional changes made in August 2019.

The improved security scenario has also led to the UT witnessing the “highest ever footfall of tourists viz. 1.88 crore tourists during 2022,” the Centre said.

The Centre said “work on transit accommodation for the Kashmiri Pandits for their safe return to the valley is in the advanced stage and is expected to be majorly completed in the next one year.”

It said for the first time, after independence, the residents of the region were enjoying the same rights which the residents of other parts of the country were enjoying. “This has resulted into bringing the people of the region into the mainstream and thereby inevitably frustrating the sinister design of secessionist and anti-national forces,” it stated. The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism along with various counter measures to neutralise the efforts and capabilities of terrorists to disturb peace in the region and has encouraged policies to mainstream the youth by providing employment opportunities to wean them away from militancy, it stated. A new Central Sector Scheme was notified in February 2021 for this with an outlay of Rs 28400 crore to boost and “investment proposals worth Rs 78000 crore have been already received online by the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.”

“During 2022-23, a record investment of Rs 2153 crore has materialized on ground...All the investments are coming due to the aforesaid after effects of the decision dated 5th/6th August, 2019,” it submitted.

It also talked about starting work on three hydro electric projects -- 1000 MW Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project, 850 MW Ratle Hydro Electric Project and 624 MW Kiru Hydro Electric Project – which were expected to be completed by 2025-26. Memorandum of Understanding for four new projects worth Rs 29,600 crore had been signed, adding a power generation capacity of 3,284 MW to the UT, it stated.

