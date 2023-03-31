Change visible post abrogation of special status: L-G

New Delhi, March 30

People are feeling the change in J&K post the abrogation of special status in August 2019 and despite hindrances by some, “we are nearing our goal” to ensure the Union Territory is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a developed India by 2047, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha asserted on Thursday.

The Modi-led BJP government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh on August 5, 2019. “Three years down the line (after the historic development), we are nearing our goal under the guidance of the Prime Minister. Some people do not want us to reach our goal but I have full faith that with the people’s support, we will reach there,” Sinha said addressing the Rising India Summit organized by a firm.

He said his administration is working towards “full integration of J&K with the country” and ensuring peace, prosperity and development of the region. “We want J&K to be part of the Prime Minister’s dream which he has envisioned for India in 2047. We want the contribution of J&K to be not less than others,” he said. He said the change in the ground situation in J&K is not only visible, but the people are also feeling it and the tricolour will flutter on the rooftops of the houses till eternity. “The place which was known for other reasons like Pulwama (terror attack) sometime back witnessed 10,000 people rallying with the tricolour on August 13 and 14. That is a big change,” he said. He said there are no separatist-sponsored strikes, cinema halls reopened, J&K Road Transport Corporation started night bus service and people can be seen enjoying Shikara ride in Dal Lake at late night hours as well.

“The common man in J&K is also dreaming like the citizens in the rest of the country. The youth are moving with new ambitions and it all happened because of the historic and brave decision of the Modi-led government,” he said.