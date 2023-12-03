Chargesheet against 3 Samba brothers in Rs 43L land fraud case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar December 2

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch filed a chargesheet on Saturday against three brothers accused of defrauding a man of Rs 43 lakh in a land deal in Samba district.

Lured into deal The victim, Manmohan Singh, claimed that the three accused brothers enticed him into a deal of 2.5 kanals in Birpur for Rs 51 lakh, asserting that the land was under acquisition and he would recieve the entire amount

him into a deal of 2.5 kanals in Birpur for Rs 51 lakh, asserting that the land was under acquisition and he would recieve the entire amount In December 2021, a GPA was executed, along with an agreement to sell in favour of the complainant, which they fraudalently cancelled later

The 253-page chargesheet, submitted by the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch (Jammu), identifies Narayan Singh, Suram Singh, and Chain Singh as the alleged perpetrators who duped Manmohan Singh, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Jammu, revealed an investigating agency spokesperson.

The victim claimed that the accused enticed him into a deal for the sale of 2.5 kanal in Birpur for Rs 51 lakh, asserting that the land was under acquisition. They promised Manmohan Singh that if he paid each brother Rs 17 lakh, he would be eligible to receive the compensation amount at the end of the acquisition proceedings.

The accused asserted that the compensation for land acquisition would surpass the amount paid for purchasing the land, the official stated. In December 2021, a special power of attorney was executed, along with an agreement to sell in favour of the complainant, acknowledging the receipt of the consideration amount and his rights.

The fraud came to light when the accused approached the collector for land acquisition, informing him that they had canceled the special power of attorney granted to the complainant. They insisted on the collector making the payment into their account.

A preliminary verification substantiated the allegations, prompting a formal case for an in-depth investigation. The investigators seized relevant records and recorded witness statements, establishing offenses committed by the accused, the official added.

