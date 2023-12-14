Chargesheet against couple for cheating Udhampur company

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 13

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch, Jammu, produced a 224-page chargesheet against the accused couple for hatching a criminal conspiracy and cheating a company of Rs 3.25 lakh after luring it to place an order for supply food products.

The chargesheet has been filed against Munish Verma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and his wife Babita, in a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code for hatching criminal conspiracy and cheating M/S Mahajan Agency, which has been in purchase and sale of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Udhampur for more than 30 years.

In 2020, M/s Sai Agro Food Industry — a sole proprietorship firm registered in Varanasi in the name of accused Babita but operated and managed jointly by her husband, lured Mahajan Agency on the pretext of placing an order of 500 units of the product and cheated it of more than Rs 3,25,000.

“Thus Munish and Babita jointly hatched this fraudulent scheme to lure innocent traders like complainant into placing orders for the products and extracting money,” an official said.

On receipt of the complaint a preliminary verification was conducted and during the course of inquiry the allegations were prima-facie substantiated, leading to the registration of formal case under the relevant sections of law for an in-depth investigation.

During the course of investigation, all material evidence in the form of documentary record was collected from quarters concerned besides statements of complainants and witnesses were recorded and it was found that the accused persons deliberately and with criminal intention have cheated and duped the complainant.

The accused managed anticipatory bail from the court but did not comply with the orders of the court to cooperate in the investigation despite several notices, thus prompting the Crime Branch to contest bail to which the court ordered cancellation of their bail. Accordingly raids were conducted to arrest them and the final report has been presented before the Court, the official informed.

Extracted Rs 3.25L from firm

Varanasi-based Sai Agro Food Industry allegedly lured Mahajan Agency into a deal for 500 units of FMCG product and cheated it of more than Rs 3,25,000

The UP firm owner, Babita, and her husband used to lure innocent traders into placing orders for products and extracting money, said a Crime Branch official

#Jammu #Udhampur