Chargesheet filed against 13 militants

Srinagar, December 2

The special investigation unit (SIU) on Friday filed a chargesheet against 13 militants, including three slain, of The Resistance Front (TRF), before an NIA court in Srinagar. On May 28, the SIU had received inputs about the presence of TRF militants in some residential houses in Barthana locality of Srinagar. After filing a case at the Parimpora police station, policemen initially arrested six persons while one Shariq Wani was arrested later, the SIU stated. “Seven accused are lodged in different jails under judicial custody. Three accused were killed in different encounters while three others — Basit, Momin and Umais — have been absconding,” an SIU official said.

The investigation revealed that the accused had conspired with militants for executing terror activities in Srinagar. “It is pertinent to mention that the said militants were sheltered in residential areas,” the police said, adding the process had been started to attach all such houses under Section 25 of the UAPA.