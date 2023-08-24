Chargesheet filed against 2 women drug peddlers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 23

The Samba police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against two female heroin smugglers — Noori and Junna Bibi, alias Tuna — of Bari Brahmana who had been purchasing drugs from Punjab and selling the same in different districts of Jammu division. Noori was arrested in June and Junna in July.

“They had established hideouts at Balole Nullah in Samba and used to operate from there. After the changed strategy of the Samba police, Noori and Tuna had been indulging in trafficking during midnight hours,” Samba SSP Benam Tosh said.

Noori and Tuna were arrested by Sunil Sharma, SHO, Bari Brahmana police station.

The SSP also said 13 female heroin smugglers had been arrested by the Samba police in the past few months.

