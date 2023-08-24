Chargesheet filed against 2 women drug peddlers

Jammu, August 23
The Samba police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against two female heroin smugglers — Noori and Junna Bibi, alias Tuna — of Bari Brahmana who had been purchasing drugs from Punjab and selling the same in different districts of Jammu division. Noori was arrested in June and Junna in July.
“They had established hideouts at Balole Nullah in Samba and used to operate from there. After the changed strategy of the Samba police, Noori and Tuna had been indulging in trafficking during midnight hours,” Samba SSP Benam Tosh said.
Noori and Tuna were arrested by Sunil Sharma, SHO, Bari Brahmana police station.
The SSP also said 13 female heroin smugglers had been arrested by the Samba police in the past few months.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown
Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...
Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...
Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert
Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble
5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting
The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...