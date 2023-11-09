Chargesheet filed against 3 in gang-rape case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 8

The Samba police on Wednesday filed chargesheet against three gang-rape accused involved in kidnapping and molestation of a minor girl student in the jurisdiction of Ramgarh police station.

The accused against whom the police have filed chargesheet are residents of Ramgarh tehsil in Samba district. Two accused in the case are presently in Kathua district jail and challan against them has been produced by police in the Samba Sessions Court for judicial determination. On September 7, upon the written complaint of the father of the victim, an FIR under Section 457 (house-breaking by night), 363 (kidnapping) and 376-D (gang-rape) of IPC and 3/4 POCSO Act was registered at Ramgarh police station and investigation was started by the police. “Police conducted the investigation in a time-bound manner and produced the challan in the court of law for judicial determination,” an official said. The investigation was conducted by Inspector Sham Lal. “On the directions of Samba SSP Benam Tosh, police are taking stern action against perpetrators of crime against women in the district and investigations in cases relating to crime against women are being conducted in highly professional manner,” the official said.

