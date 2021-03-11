Chargesheet filed against 4 in J&K terror-funding case

New Delhi, May 12
The NIA today said it had filed a chargesheet here in a special court against four persons in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami-linked J&K terror-funding case.
The accused are Javaid Ahmad Lone, Aadil Ahmad Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu, all residents of Ganderbal.
“They had been collecting funds through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but had instead used it to encourage violent and secessionist activities,” it said.
The investigation revealed that Javaid Ahmad Lone had been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI, the agency alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high
Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...
NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel’s 2 aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood’s crime syndicate
Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) w...
US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...
Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far
5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved