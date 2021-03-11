Chargesheet filed against 4 in J&K terror-funding case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

The NIA today said it had filed a chargesheet here in a special court against four persons in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami-linked J&K terror-funding case.

The accused are Javaid Ahmad Lone, Aadil Ahmad Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu, all residents of Ganderbal.

“They had been collecting funds through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but had instead used it to encourage violent and secessionist activities,” it said.

The investigation revealed that Javaid Ahmad Lone had been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI, the agency alleged.