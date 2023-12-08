Chargesheet filed against 4 inter-state drug peddlers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 7

Police have filed a chargesheet in the court against four inter-state heroin smugglers involved in smuggling and firing at Rangoor Camp, Ramgarh, of Samba district, in June this year.

The accused against whom the challan has been produced have been identified as Satinderpal Singh and Jagpreet Singh from Tarn Taran and Sunny and Neeraj Jaiswal from Amritsar in Punjab.

On the intervening night of June 11 and 12, 2023, accused Jagpreet Singh, Satinderpal Singh and Sunny entered into altercation with local youth at border village Rangoor Camp over a trivial issue. During scuffle, Satinderpal Singh opened fire due to which two local youth sustained bullet injuries. As their vehicle was caught by the local youth after firing, the accused fled from the spot on a stolen bike.

However, they were caught at a naka in Rarian. On their disclosure, police recovered one pistol with a magazine and four live rounds, two packets of heroin weighing 2.080 kg, Rs 93,200 in cash, and four mobile phones.

Samba SSP Benam Tosh had constituted a SIT headed by ASP Surinder Choudhary which collected evidence, arrested the accused and has produced the challan in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Samba for judicial determination.

