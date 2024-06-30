Chargesheet filed against ex-constable for Rs 1.8-cr fraud

Jammu, June 29
The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch filed a chargesheet on Saturday against a former policeman for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 1.8 crore on the pretext of selling her a plot here, officials said.
Jammu Crime Branch SSP Benam Tosh said a case in this regard was filed last year under various Sections of the IPC following a written complaint by the victim.
Mohd Afzal Beg, who was a constable in the J&K Armed Police, allegedly indulged in real estate business illegally while he was in government service. He subsequently resigned from the 19th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police in 2022, the SSP said.
The SSP said a written complaint was received from the woman alleging that Beg sold her two kanals of land in Jammu’s Sidhra area for Rs 2.25 crore and she had paid Rs 1.80 crore in advance.
The woman claimed that she later found out that the land belonged to someone else and Beg refused to return the money, the official added. The case of cheating, fraud and forgery was proved against the accused and his wife. Beg was arrested from Srinagar, while his wife, who was apprehended, was granted bail, Tosh said.
